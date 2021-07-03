John Potter, first director of Georgetowns Lombardi Cancer Center, dies at 95

The cause was pneumonitis, said his daughter Tanya Potter Adler.

Dr. Potter began his medical studies at Georgetown shortly after World War II and, except for brief periods, was associated with the university for more than 60 years.

In 1970, he became the first director of Georgetown's cancer center, which was later named for football coach Vince Lombardi, who died that year of colorectal cancer. Potter was among the physicians treating Lombardi at Georgetown University Hospital.

"In my day, cancer was treated in a multi-factoral way," Potter said in a 2018 video about the Lombardi Center, "and I wanted to get a center established that would meld all of these disciplines into one united whole."

It became the country's 16th Comprehensive Cancer Center, a designation by the National Cancer Institute denoting a facility that is a leader in cancer research as well as treatment. It is the only such center in the immediate Washington region.

"There can be no question that without John Potter, there would be no Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center," current director Louis Weiner said in an online appreciation.

Georgetown University President John J. DeGioia said in 2018 that Potter "represents the very best of this university."