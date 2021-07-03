Capital Gazette shooter was obsessed, sister says

Of their immediate family, Michelle Jeans said Ramos had kept in touch with her the longest, sharing updates on his poker-playing hobby, sending postcards from his nine-month hike on the Appalachian Trail and sometimes joining her at concerts or movies. But Jeans said Ramos also sent her emails about the harassment charges he faced from a high school classmate. And he ranted for hours by phone, Jeans testified, about his fixation with the legal fight against the woman's supporters, including the author of a column in the Capital newspaper.

That behavior concerned her, she said, but she handled her criticism cautiously.

"When people upset him, he will disown them or remove them from his life," Jeans said. "I didn't want to upset him."

But sometime in the mid-2010s, he cut her off, too - just as he'd done to their mother, father and grandfather. Then on June 28, 2018, she saw the news: A mass shooting at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Md.

Jeans's testimony this week, which spanned two days, focused on her recollection of her brother's life and behaviors leading up to the day he walked into that Annapolis newsroom with a shotgun and killed five people. A defense expert witness - neurologist Thomas Hyde - later tied together Jeans's observations and his own clinical assessment to explain how he diagnosed Ramos with autism and how that impacted his behavior.

Together, their testimonies painted the picture of a man who never had close friendships or romantic relationships, who preferred to be alone from a young age and who harbored delusions about people he perceived as out to get him.