Developer of luxury condos offered next-door Surfside building $400,000 amid complaints over construction, documents show

Sinisa Kolar, a structural engineer and vice president of the Miami-based Falcon Group, said he thinks it is normal for the development of a new high-rise to cause some shaking in adjacent properties, especially during the drilling of foundations. He said that proximity can influence the degree of vibrations and potential damage but that such vibrations are unlikely to cause an entire building to buckle. What happened at Surfside, he said, "is more likely a combination of factors than one big factor."

Eighty Seven Park, at 16 stories, is the last building on Collins Avenue in the north end of Miami Beach. Champlain Towers South sits right across the municipal border, in Surfside, with 12 floors and a penthouse.

8701 Collins Development in 2013 paid $65 million to acquire the three-acre plot at 8701 Collins Ave., which was separated from Champlain Towers South by a 50-foot-wide street called 87th Terrace, public records show. The next year, 8701 Collins Development reached a deal with the city of Miami Beach to acquire the 18,042-square-foot plot that contained the public street in exchange for a $10.5 million "voluntary donation" to Miami Beach, part of which would go to revamping a city park.

Thomas R. Mooney, planning director for Miami Beach at the time, told city officials in a 2014 memo that "vacation of this [right of way] will not affect the parking or infrastructure needs of adjacent properties" or negatively affect the surrounding neighborhood. But Olmedillo, Surfside's town manager at the time, said Miami Beach officials never reached out to Surfside to discuss the sale of the street, even though it hugged the side of Champlain Towers South, a Surfside residence.

Mooney did not reply to requests for comment.

In a recent interview, Olmedillo said he was so surprised when developers put up a fence blocking off 87th Terrace that he sent Surfside code enforcers to the site. He said he also called the land-use attorneys and surveyors associated with the project, asking whether it had crossed the municipal boundary - they told him it had not.

"It struck me as strange that they would close the street and sell it. ... It brought things uncomfortably close," Olmedillo said. He added that he was offended at the time that Surfside officials were not notified beforehand about the closure of 87th Terrace, which had public parking for residents and served as one of the beach access points for town police.

"It was like, 'Oops, sorry, we forgot about you,'" Olmedillo said. "When the fence came up, I saw it and said: 'What the hell? What's going on?'"

Photos by Surfside residents and satellite images show how, from 2016 to 2020, the open space narrowed between the 12-story Champlain Towers and the 16-story project next to it, which included an underground garage, two pools and a private garden. As construction got underway, homeowners raised complaints.

"Our pool is full of styrofoam," another homeowner and board member, Anette Goldstein, wrote to the Champlain South building manager and local officials in February 2019. "Please call the building supervisor next door and remind them in no uncertain terms that they were supposed to clean it every day."

Speaking after the collapse, Ellen Friedman, a Champlain Towers South homeowner, said that "there was dust, there was noise, there were vibrations" caused by the construction project.

From 2016 to 2019, Miami Beach officials received dozens of noise complaints from the construction at 8701 Collins Ave., city records show. The developers were also fined for excessive noise at least eight times. In April 2019, members of the Champlain Towers South condo association took pictures of plastic foam that had drifted from the construction site.

"Can you send these pictures to the person we are in contact with at Terra?" wrote board member Nancy Levin, who is among those reported missing in the collapse. "They should see this while they decide on our compensation."

Board meeting minutes from October 2019 recount a contentious debate over the settlement, with the board initially indicating it would accept a deal and a group of upset homeowners hiring legal counsel to demand the release of more details.

In late October, then-board president Graciela Escalante sent an email containing a "Term Sheet for proposed settlement with CTS Association." It said Eighty Seven Park developers would offer payment of $400,000 if homeowners agreed not to publicly oppose the project, accepted expanded hours of construction and "entered into a strict confidentiality agreement." The Becker & Poliakoff law firm advised the association not to accept the deal, because it contained "an unenforceable confidentiality clause and a monetary penalty for any breach," Escalante wrote to told members.

Further, she added, the Terra Group had decided not to move forward with the proposal, because it had heard that condo owners opposed it.

A compensation proposal from a developer is unusual when a project is already underway, said Miguel Brizuela, a Miami-based construction attorney. Developers typically ask for the support of neighbors when they are seeking permits, not in the middle of construction. An exception, he said, is if the developer suspects there could be "a non-frivolous claim for damages for bodily injury or property damage" caused by construction.

The document sent to the condo association "requires so much context to understand what prompted it," said Mary Ann Ruiz, a Miami-area condominium attorney, including "whether it is the extended hours of construction and the nuisance involved or whether there were other more serious concerns brought forth."