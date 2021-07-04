Covaxin’s overall efficacy found 78% against Covid-19, 65% against Delta variant

The much-awaited analysis from the phase 3 clinical trial of Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin has been released which depicts the vaccine overall 77.8 per cent effective against Covid-19.

The data, however, is yet to be peer-reviewed.

The study stated that while the vaccine offers 77.8 per cent efficacy against symptomatic Covid-19 disease, the effectiveness was found achieving a high of 93.4 per cent against the severe symptomatic conditions in the Covid-19 illness.