On July 4th, thousands gather in D.C. to celebrate a nearly normal Independence Day

In a moment when the pandemic is finally easing, the day began with maskless actors dressed as George and Martha Washington welcoming maskless tourists to Constitution Avenue and was scheduled to end with rockets glaring red over adoring citizens no longer required to stand six feet apart - the way that July Fourths in D.C. are meant to. In between, children waved flags along parade routes, house-partiers chugged bottles of light beer, immigrants became citizens at Mount Vernon and a man took a knee in front of Abraham Lincoln's marble statue to ask his girlfriend to marry him.

"We can feel it," Jeff Litten said. "The city is reawakening."

He was one of about 10 congressional staffers and National Institutes of Health employees who'd planted four American flags in the ground near the Washington Monument, where they'd decided to throw a "dad party": Hawaiian shirts, corn hole, a mini portable grill.

They'd stayed connected during the pandemic over Zoom and were elated to finally celebrate something together, in person, along with thousands of other revelers.

There was perhaps no more symbolic sign of D.C.'s inching toward the ordinary than the 6:30 a.m. reopening of the long-shuttered plaza in front of America's most important home.

"Mama, that's the White House?" said 10-year-old Zoey Gaines, as she turned around to her trailing mom, Sara. "Oh my God!"

Zoey - and hundreds of other people crowded along the new high black fence around 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue - were getting a closer look at the executive mansion than any members of the public have had in more than a year.

"Go up to the fence so I can take your picture," Sara said, motioning for her 11-year-old son , Jalen, and 8-year-old daughter, Samiyah, to join Zoey in front of the White House.

Her children couldn't believe how big it was.

"How many bathrooms are in there?" asked Samiyah.

Zoey, sitting atop the ledge of the base of the fence, with one leg swaying, answered confidently: "Um, definitely 35."

The family hadn't come from New Jersey to the District because of who now lived behind the black fence, Gaines said, but instead because she and her kids finally felt safe to travel - and what better place to celebrate America's birthday than in its capital?

Late morning, Karlan Jankowski biked to the Archives with two friends, all of them wearing tricorn hats. They stopped to add their name to the reprinted Declaration of Independence.

The three had just come from the Barracks Row parade on Capitol Hill and planned to bike down later to Lady Bird Johnson Park, where they usually watch the fireworks.

Jankowski typically stays in D.C. on the Fourth, but it was the first time since 2017 that Dennis and Lindsey Gucciardo had joined her. Their disdain for the man in the White House had kept them away, but this year's celebration, Dennis hoped, would return to what it "should be."

"It's a focus on the celebration of America's independence and not one - " he started.

"- person," Lindsey finished.

But it was that same person, Donald Trump, that made the holiday visit special for the Gulino family, who stopped by the former president's Trump International Hotel to take pictures of the gold letters emblazoned on the building's front.

"We just think it's cool to, kinda, see his name," said Tom Gulino. He and his wife and two teenage sons had flown more than 700 miles from Plainfield, Ill., to meet their 24-year-old son, a Marine who drove up from North Carolina, where he's stationed.

They had already visited many of the area's most famous tourist destinations, including the Ford's Theatre, the Supreme Court and Arlington National Cemetery. The Trump International Hotel was a must-see for the family, though its exact location was a bit of surprise.

"It's kind of ironic," Gulino observed, "it's in front of the IRS building."

They weren't the only Trump supporters out celebrating. Outside the White House, Mamadou Sako, a Black immigrant from central Africa, wearing a "Team Trump" cowboy hat and all-red shoes inscribed with "TRUMP," lamented the ouster of his beloved leader but was still delighted to see D.C. looking the way it's supposed to.

"To have this all open and see so many faces, it's just a joy," said Sako, who'd moved from Gabon to the District in 1987 and now works as a chef.