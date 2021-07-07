Nordic region, Arctic Circle feel the heat as brutal summer hits

Temperatures in several towns in the north of the Nordic peninsula reached record highs over the weekend, according to local meteorological agencies. At the same time, unusual smoke and heat intensity from blazes in eastern Russia, the western U.S. and British Columbia are being monitored by Europe's Copernicus agency.

"These fires are burning with high intensity and have been emitting large amounts of smoke into the atmosphere," said Mark Parrington, a senior scientist and wildfire expert at the ECMWF Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service. "A significant number of wildfires usually occur in regions with drier conditions and higher temperatures, and early evidence suggests that this might also be the case with these fires."

Extremes are piling up in what's poised to be a brutal summer as the planet warms. Climate change is intensifying many unusual weather patterns to the point that scientists are able to detect its influence nearly in real time. That's been the case during the heatwave that's boiled Canada and the U.S. northwest this season, as well as the heatwave that hit Siberia last year.

Far above the Arctic Circle, towns and villages are experiencing the hottest weather in decades. Temperatures in Nikkaloukta, Sweden, reached 85.8 Fahrenheit (29.9 Celsius) on Sunday, the hottest since 1950 when records began. In Finland, temperatures peaked at 92.3F (33.5C) in Kevo, Utsjoki, the Finnish Meteorological Institute said in a tweet on Monday. That's the second-highest reading ever in Lapland, only beaten by 94.1F (34.5C) in 1914.

Research has shown that a severe and persistent heatwave in the Nordic region in 2018 was at least twice as likely because of human-caused climate change, according to Nikos Christidis, an attribution scientist from the U.K. Met Office.