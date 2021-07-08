Iceland tested a 4-day workweek. Employees were productive - and happier, researchers say.

Some of the trials' key findings showed that a shorter week translated into increased well-being of employees among a range of indicators, from stress and burnout to health and work-life balance. These issues have become more pressing as reports of burnout among employees around the world have risen following more than a year of pandemic-related stress and deteriorated mental health.

The trials were conducted between 2015 and 2019, initiated by the Reykjavik City Council and the Icelandic national government in response to demands from trade unions and civil society organizations for shorter workweeks.

The trials ultimately involved 2,500 workers, more than 1% of the nation's working population, who moved from working 40 hours a week to a 35- or 36-hour week, without a reduction in pay.

The results were gathered from a wide range of workplaces - from offices to preschools, social service providers and hospitals - leading researchers to conclude that the "transformative positive effects" of a shorter working week are beneficial for employees and businesses alike.

"This study shows that the world's largest ever trial of a shorter working week in the public sector was by all measures an overwhelming success," Will Stronge, director of research at the think tank Autonomy, said in a statement to The Washington Post, adding that the program serves as a "landmark pilot" that provides a "precedent for other public authorities."

The Association for Sustainable Democracy (ALDA) in Iceland, along with Autonomy, a U.K.-based organization that does research on the future of work and economic planning and has been a longtime proponent of four-day weeks, published the findings of the large-scale trials of the program on Sunday.

Issues of work-life balance are "very much on people's minds these days," said John Pencavel, professor emeritus at Stanford University who has examined the relationship between hours and productivity. While Pencavel said he did not know enough about the Iceland findings to assess them, he said that research shows employees see diminishing returns at a certain point as their hours increase and also perform more poorly if they do not get enough rest days.

"You will get more in a week's work if you work six days than if you work seven days," he said in an interview.

It's not just workers who are enticed by shorter workweeks, Pencavel said. Companies looking to increase their returns may find it attractive because it could mean paying less for the same output.

Others have noted the possible drawbacks for lower-wage, hourly workers in particular - groups that would lose income and are sometimes left out of the conversation.

"Very often when we think about life conflict and overwork, we have a vision of white-collar workers in mind," Daniel Schneider, a Harvard Kennedy School professor who studies transformations in work, told Business Insider last year.

Participants in the program said the work-time reductions allowed them to run errands, participate in home duties, exercise and spend quality time with family and friends. This shift often translated into less stress at home and wider social well-being.

"This [reduction in hours] shows increased respect for the individual. That we are not just machines that just work . . . all day. Then sleep and get back to work. [But that] we are persons with desires and private lives, families and hobbies," said one participant.