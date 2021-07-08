Tokyo records 920 infections as cases increase in capital

The figure exceeded 900 for the first time since May 13, when 1,010 cases were recorded, and marked the 18th consecutive day that the daily figure increased from the same day the previous week.
According to the Tokyo metropolitan government, the moving average of new infections in the past seven days was 631.7, up by 24.3% from 508.4 in the preceding seven-day period.
Published : July 08, 2021
By : Syndication Washington Post, Japan News
