Sunday, July 18, 2021

international

Tokyo records 920 infections as cases increase in capital

TOKYO - Tokyo confirmed 920 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Wednesday, up by 206 from the same day last week.

The figure exceeded 900 for the first time since May 13, when 1,010 cases were recorded, and marked the 18th consecutive day that the daily figure increased from the same day the previous week.

According to the Tokyo metropolitan government, the moving average of new infections in the past seven days was 631.7, up by 24.3% from 508.4 in the preceding seven-day period.

Published : July 08, 2021

By : Syndication Washington Post, Japan News

Related News

China to extend mass vaccination program to minors aged 12-17

Published : July 18, 2021

UK reports over 54,000 daily coronavirus cases

Published : July 18, 2021

Artist opens space to preserve and develop dó painting

Published : July 18, 2021

[Weekender] Why is Kim Jong-un clamping down on millennials, K-pop and slang?

Published : July 18, 2021

Latest News

Under-fire insurance company pledges to honour Covid policy commitments

Published : July 18, 2021

China to extend mass vaccination program to minors aged 12-17

Published : July 18, 2021

UK reports over 54,000 daily coronavirus cases

Published : July 18, 2021

Vaccine developed by Thai startup to be tested on humans in September

Published : July 18, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.