Japan deploys 1,700 search and rescue personnel at site of fatal Atami mudflow

Those at the site included police, firefighters and Self-Defense Forces personnel. Heavy machinery was also being used in the affected district to remove debris and soil left by the disaster.
Seven people have been confirmed dead from Saturday's mudflow, the municipal government said. A total of 27 remained unaccounted for as of Wednesday, according to the city government and the prefectural police.
Published : July 08, 2021
By : Syndication Washington Post, Japan News
