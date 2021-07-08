Sunday, July 18, 2021

international

Japan deploys 1,700 search and rescue personnel at site of fatal Atami mudflow

ATAMI, Shizuoka -- About 1,700 search and rescue personnel were deployed in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Wednesday, five days after dozens of people went missing when a major mudslide hit their neighborhood.

Those at the site included police, firefighters and Self-Defense Forces personnel. Heavy machinery was also being used in the affected district to remove debris and soil left by the disaster.

Seven people have been confirmed dead from Saturday's mudflow, the municipal government said. A total of 27 remained unaccounted for as of Wednesday, according to the city government and the prefectural police.

Published : July 08, 2021

By : Syndication Washington Post, Japan News

Related News

China to extend mass vaccination program to minors aged 12-17

Published : July 18, 2021

UK reports over 54,000 daily coronavirus cases

Published : July 18, 2021

Artist opens space to preserve and develop dó painting

Published : July 18, 2021

[Weekender] Why is Kim Jong-un clamping down on millennials, K-pop and slang?

Published : July 18, 2021

Latest News

Under-fire insurance company pledges to honour Covid policy commitments

Published : July 18, 2021

China to extend mass vaccination program to minors aged 12-17

Published : July 18, 2021

UK reports over 54,000 daily coronavirus cases

Published : July 18, 2021

Vaccine developed by Thai startup to be tested on humans in September

Published : July 18, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.