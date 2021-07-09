Putins asymmetric arsenal presages more hacking attacks

But less than a month later, hackers from Russian military intelligence were breaching the computers of the U.S. Republican National Committee, Bloomberg News reported Tuesday.

The Kremlin denied involvement in the latest attack, as it has in all previous ones, but that did nothing to relieve the pressure on Biden from critics of his efforts to repair relations with Russia.

For Moscow, cyber weapons are just one of the tools used in the increasingly fierce standoff with the U.S., and warm words at a presidential summit aren't enough to change that, according to former officials and analysts.

Just last week, Putin signed off on a new National Security Strategy that called for the use of such "asymmetric" tactics in response to "unfriendly actions" of other nations. A Russian law passed earlier this year formally categorizes the U.S. as unfriendly.

"Hacker attacks are the simplest tool for Moscow to deploy," said Gleb Pavlovsky, who worked as a Kremlin political adviser during Putin's first decade in power until 2011. While sophisticated operations to breach computer security take time to prepare "they could have been ready, just waiting for the go-ahead at the right time," he said.

Russia's U.S. Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said Wednesday that Moscow wasn't involved in hacks against U.S. infrastructure and that cybersecurity issues are likely to be a topic of discussion when U.S. and Russian officials meet as soon as next week for another round of dialogue.

"Don't forget there is a lot of mistrust between the United States and Russia, there are a lot of problems," Antonov said on Bloomberg Television's "Balance of Power" with David Westin. "We are in close contact with various agencies of the United States."

There is "ongoing high-level engagement from our national security officials with the Russian government" about cyber attacks, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Wednesday.