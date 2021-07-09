Sunday, July 18, 2021

Vietnam advised to postpone 31st Southeast Asian Games

HÀ NỘI — The 31st Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Hà Nội should be postponed, the SEA Games Federation advised yesterday.

The announcement was made after an online meeting of the SEA Games Federation attended by sports officials of all 11 participating nations.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the biennial sports event, originally scheduled to take place from November 21 to December 2, may be delayed until 2022.

But the final decision still rests with Việt Nam who are yet to make an announcement. Also yesterday, deputy secretary of the Thai Olympic Committee, Varin Tansuphasiri, told AFP: "Definitely, the 31st SEA games will not (be hosted) this year as scheduled in November.

"The proposal is to postpone the Games until next year, 2022."

Việt Nam, set to host the Games for the second time after 18 years, will spend about US$69 million to hold 40 sports and welcome about 10,000 athletes. They will compete in Hà Nội and surrounding cities and provinces.

However, because of the current complicated developments of the pandemic, it has become more likely the event will be postponed until April or May next year.

At the meeting, the SEA Games Federation praised Việt Nam for the work sporting officials had carried out so far but admitted the decision was inevitable. VNS

