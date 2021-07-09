Shenzhen issues China’s first local data law

Mainland cybersecurity authorities announced on Sunday they had ordered DidiChuxing’s app removed from app stores amid a probe into the company’s alleged illegal collection and use of personal information.

China has been making cybersecurity a greater priority. A national Data Security Law was passed last month and will take effect in September.

The new regulations of the southern China city focus on comprehensive data management and local integration with digital city development.

It stipulates that mobile applications shall not refuse to provide core functions or services to people on the grounds that they do not accept a package of personal data-usage access agreements.

In addition, users will have the right to refuse to be portrayed or receive customized recommendations based on big data analyses, according to the new rules.

Data analysis shall not be used to impose differential treatment on users with the same trading conditions without justified reasons. Violators can be fined up to 50 million yuan (US$7.74 million).

The regulations also emphasized that the data generated and processed by organizations that provide public services, including education, health, public transportation, water and power, should be open to the public as much as possible without any fees.