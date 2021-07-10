Sunday, July 18, 2021

international

HCM City to support households with food difficulties during lockdown

HÀ NỘI — HCM City People’s Committee sent an urgent notice announcing support regarding the provision of food and cooked meals as the city banned takeout services during the ongoing 15-day lockdown starting Friday.

The supermarkets and suppliers (SaiGon Co.op, Satra, MM.Mega Market, Bách Hóa Xanh, VinMart, Family Mart, AEON, Vissan) are asked to increase and diversify the offerings of safe and hygienic prepared meals and food on their shelves, as well as coordinate with online shipping and other direct delivery methods.

Thủ Đức City and districts in HCM City are instructed to support residents under their jurisdiction, especially households that have trouble cooking meals during the lockdown period.

Volunteers from local women's and youth unions could also be mobilised to deliver food and essential items to households in need.

Local authorities must provide free meals to elderly people living alone, sick people, and other social policy beneficiaries under their jurisdiction.

On Thursday, asked about the reasoning behind the takeout ban, a representative from HCM City’s People’s Committee explained shippers usually crowded the restaurants or other food and beverage joints, and proper distancing measures are hard to enforce.

The ban also means that these establishments must be closed, and only supermarkets and convenience stores remain open. 

Tô Thị Bích Châu, Chairwoman of the HCM City branch of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front, urged people to trust in the leadership of the Government and Party, and said the citizens can report difficulties or shortcomings regarding authorities' help via the hotlines: (028) 38 223 212 - (028) 38 293 958. — VNS

Published : July 10, 2021

By : Viet Nam News/ANN

Related News

Vietnam advised to postpone 31st Southeast Asian Games

Published : July 09, 2021

Vietnamese students take college entrance exam amid COVID-19 concerns

Published : July 08, 2021

HCM City told to prepare for strictest movement restrictions to curb COVID-19 spread: PM

Published : July 08, 2021

Vietnam’s cases nears 20,000 mark, with HCM City becoming largest hot spot

Published : July 05, 2021

Latest News

Under-fire insurance company pledges to honour Covid policy commitments

Published : July 18, 2021

China to extend mass vaccination program to minors aged 12-17

Published : July 18, 2021

UK reports over 54,000 daily coronavirus cases

Published : July 18, 2021

Vaccine developed by Thai startup to be tested on humans in September

Published : July 18, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.