In Afghan withdrawal, Biden and Trump align

But in the handling the United States' longest war, Biden's core instincts have aligned with those of former president Donald Trump - a skepticism of endless military deployments and a willingness to end those campaigns despite security concerns.

"I will not send another generation of Americans to war in Afghanistan with no reasonable expectation of achieving a different outcome," Biden said in a White House address Thursday, defending his decision to end the U.S. military mission by the end of August. "It's up to Afghans to make the decision about the future of their country."

The administration's scramble to execute a high-speed departure, and the president's determination to push ahead despite the concern about a swift Taliban takeover, illustrate his mistrust of long-running counterterrorism operations and his desire to refocus government resources at home - disruptive beliefs that intersect with those of Trump even though the two men arrived at their positions from very different places.

Those converging convictions are behind an outcome that Andrew Wilder, a veteran Afghanistan scholar at the U.S. Institute of Peace, said many Afghans are describing as not safe nor orderly, as officials have labeled it, but as dangerous and hasty.

While the withdrawal plan the White House unveiled in April has been successful in averting U.S. casualties, Wilder said, "it's leaving the [Afghan security forces] in a very difficult position, and they're rapidly losing ground."

Current and former officials have expressed growing fears as Taliban forces, emboldened by the American departure, make their most significant gains since they were routed after 9/11. The militants are besieging provincial capitals and seizing rural districts, often with little or no resistance from government troops. Anti-Taliban militiamen have vowed to rise up against the militants, fueling fears of another civil war, as happened after the Soviet withdrawal in 1989.

The accelerating Taliban offensive has also intensified concerns about the possible collapse of the Kabul government, which U.S. intelligence agencies have warned could happen in as few as six months.

While officials have framed the withdrawal decision as linked primarily to an agreement cemented with the Taliban in 2020 under Trump, it is equally rooted in Biden's years of involvement in the United States' post-9/11 wars from the Senate and the vice president's office.