Biden tells Putin the U.S. will take any necessary action after latest massive ransomware attack, White House says

Biden has been under increasing pressure to counter such costly, brazen assaults - pressure that spiked last weekend after the latest attack, which afflicted up to 1,500 companies, schools and hospitals around the world. It was claimed by a criminal group called REvil operating largely out of Russia.

In a phone call, Biden warned Putin that Russia must take action to disrupt ransomware groups operating there, or the United States would impose consequences, the president said.

"I made it very clear to him that the United States expects when a ransomware operation is coming from his soil, even though it's not sponsored by the state, we expect them to act if we give them enough information to act on who that is," Biden said.

Asked if there would be consequences, Biden said, "yes." The president did not elaborate.

"It went well," Biden said of their conversation. "I'm optimistic."

Biden's call to Putin came after a meeting between the two leaders three weeks ago in Geneva, during which Biden delivered a similar warning. It was the first time the two spoke since and reflected the sense of urgency surrounding the surge in ransomware attacks - something the Biden administration has elevated to a national security threat.

The attacks have grown in frequency over the last year and a half, officials said. Hospitals were targeted last fall amid the coronavirus pandemic, and there were fears ransomware would cripple election systems before the November presidential election. But it was an assault on Colonial Pipeline in May, leading to gasoline shortages in much of the Southeast, and a June attack on meat supplier JBS, that pushed the issued to the forefront.

The leader-to-leader engagement on this issue is unprecedented - "something the president feels as vital" given the threat, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. "Certainly the president knew, even when they met in Geneva, that there would be a need for ongoing discussions and engagements."