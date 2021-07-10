Virginia orders five state mental hospitals to stop taking new admits amid staffing crisis

The pandemic exacerbated overcrowding and inadequate staffing at the state's psychiatric hospitals, which are required to admit the most challenging and often violent patients under involuntary detention orders.

Calling the situation an "immediate crisis," Alison Land, the commissioner of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, said about 30 percent of positions that directly support patients are vacant, with 108 people having resigned over the past two weeks, citing long hours and lack of safety.

Workers who left during coronavirus outbreaks early in the pandemic were able to get better-paying, less-stressful jobs elsewhere and have not returned, she has said.

"The result is a dangerous environment where staff and patients are at increasing risk for physical harm and where effective treatment to help patients recover is much harder to deliver," Land wrote.

There are on average 4 1/2 incidents or injuries to staff or patients every day across state psychiatric facilities, with 63 serious injuries since July 1, she said.

New admissions are closed at Catawba Hospital, Central State Hospital, Eastern State Hospital, Piedmont Geriatric Hospital, and Western State Hospital, Land wrote in her letter, while Northern Virginia Mental Health Institute, Southern Virginia Mental Health Institute, and Southwestern Virginia Mental Health Institute can continue to accept patients.

The letter comes as state lawmakers prepare to convene for a special session in August to decide how to spend the first tranche of more than $4 billion - Virginia's share ofAmerican Rescue Plan Act money to help the economy recover and make investments for the future.

Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, a pediatric neurologist, will propose devoting a "significant amount" of ARPA funding to increasing staff salaries, hiring workers and taking other actions to ensure the well-being of patients and staff at the mental health hospitals, spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said.

Lawmakers have been meeting for weeks to come up with proposals for how to use the money for mental health, and have discussed staff bonuses, expanding loan forgiveness programs in exchange for working in an underserved area and funding crisis centers as alternatives to emergency rooms and jails for people in crisis.