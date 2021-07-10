What will become of the land the Surfside condo is on?

When asked if Surfside would consider purchasing the land, Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett also said he will defer to families.

"I think it something we should put on the table and discuss with all the stakeholders," he told The Post, adding that he thinks families "expect the town to step up and do what it's supposed to do."

Rabbi Sholom Lipskar, who leads the Shul of Bal Harbour, a large gathering spot of the Jewish community in the area, said he and other clergy told Burkett that they did not support a new condo placed on the site. Jewish burial laws specify that soil that may contain human remains is sacred and building on it is like building on a cemetery, Lipskar said.

"I just came from the pile, and anytime you go there, there's a chill that runs through your body," he said. "There are souls floating in that space."

Lipskar said the memorial would offer people a space to honor the people who died, which Chabad of South Dade Rabbi Yakov Fellig, who lost his sister, Ingrid "Itty" Ainsworth, in the collapse, said families needed. His sister, 66, and her husband Tzvi, 68, were found Monday, after recently celebrating the birth of two new grandchildren, the Associated Press reported.

"The memorial will give our families and all people the opportunity to commemorate the memory of the loved ones and to meditate and reflect upon their lives," Fellig said in a statement.

According to Michael Capponi, who runs the nonprofit Global Empowerment Mission that has given gift cards, laptops, necessities and more to many of the survivors, everyone he has spoken to is in favor of making the site a memorial.

"I haven't met someone yet who doesn't like that idea," he said. Capponi, who was among the first to offer aid to the victims, has lent an ear to each family, listening to their harrowing stories of survival and working to provide housing to those who have nowhere to go.

He said many residents, such as Rosenthal, are retired and cannot return to work to make back the money they invested over the decades in their homes.

Reviewing comparable listings, Andres Asion, a broker and founder of Miami Real Estate Group, estimated that the $100 million to $130 million value would be a fair price for the site. Waterfront property is scarce, making the nearly two acres more valuable, he said.

In the last decade, new buildings erected north and south of Champlain have sold for steep prices, attracting affluent residents, including Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner six doors down.

Surfside, a small beach town of roughly 6,000 people and a 12-story limit on its buildings, has less development than its neighbors - Miami Beach and its world-famous nightlife, and Bal Harbour with its luxury retail scene.

The property may be alluring to some developers interested in selling the ocean vistas and beach access. But a sale to a developer could be blocked by condo owners who don't wish to see another apartment put up in place of Champlain Towers South.

Oren Cytrynbaum, who was not in his unit at the time of the collapse, said he also hopes a memorial can be put in place of where he lived, adding that he would like to see the funds end the ongoing legal battles and provide closure to those who lost family members and friends among the dead and unaccounted for.

"We can't forget those who passed away," he said. "We have to honor them in some way. We can't let people have to deal with litigation for the next few years or decades."

Darrell Arnold, who lives in a house along Harding Avenue, about a block from the site, could see Champlain Towers South condo - and then the wreckage - from his living room window. He watched when as engineers demolished the standing part of the tower, destroying what remained of people's homes.

Imagining a view of another condo in just a few years is "grotesque," Arnold said.

"At least, there needs to be some time for that to be some kind of memorial," he said.

The Nir family, who rented their home on the ground level of the building had narrowly escaped the condo's collapse, sprinting through the lobby and into the smoke-filled street. Days later, Gabe Nir boarded a bus to 8777 Collins, to see the towering heap, with spindly metal poles sticking out. It was hard being there for Nir, who had wished he could have reached into the pile and saved his neighbors.

He said the site needs to become a memorial. Building over it with another condominium would do a disservice to the lives lost.

"It's just like, 'Okay, yeah, people died, and we'll just put a new one on top of it and forget about what happened,'" he said. "That's what it feels like."

"And also, like, if you were to build it like how are they going to remember?" he added. "People need to remember."