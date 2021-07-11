Deadly standoff in Venezuela leaves over 20 dead, officials say, in latest escalation of gang violence

Since Wednesday, gunshots have blared throughout much of Libertador as gang members operating from Cota 905, a slum in the southwestern part of the city, and several adjacent neighborhoods, exchanged gunfire with police and military forces.

By Friday afternoon, state security was able to penetrate the maze of houses that compose the hill-hugging sector of Cota 905, seizing ammunition, weapons and even an ocelot kitten - a threatened feline species - local media reported.

At a briefing aired on state television Saturday, Interior Minister Carmen Meléndez said 22 "delinquents" had been killed as well as a sergeant with the National Guard and three police officers. Meléndez sat next to tables displaying bullets, weapons and drugs authorities said had been seized. Twenty-eight people were injured during the ordeal, which the minister said involved 3,110 officers from various state agencies.

This latest burst of violence comes as Venezuela remains mired in a deep political, economic and humanitarian crisis. In recent years, Maduro has tightened his grip over the nation's institutions, but he is still struggling to assert state control in long-neglected parts of the country - and even in the capital. Analysts believe the gangs are attempting to gain broader territorial control amid a power vacuum fueled by lack of policing.

Preliminary information from security analysts indicates the violence may have sparked after a feared gang leader was injured in a standoff with police.

"That unleashed their fury," said Luis Izquiel, a lawyer and professor of criminology at the Central University of Venezuela. "But it's also the case that they wanted to expand their territory to the neighboring slum, La Vega, which is larger, more consolidated, more commercial and has more people than Cota 905."

As bullets began flying, people hit in their bathrooms and underneath beds. Others fled and began walking to the city's downtown plazas - mattresses and other belongings in hand.

"A night of sleeping in the streets is better than waking up dead," one displaced resident of El Cementerio told The Washington Post.

"I managed to leave with my family this [Friday] morning," said the resident, who asked not to be identified out of fear of retaliation. "Everyone immediately thinks we're criminals because we live in Cota 905, but it's the gangs - they have no shame. They force us to pay ransom and they control all of our lives. We can't count on the police because, if we denounce the crimes, we get killed. My neighbor tried and he got shot through his skull."