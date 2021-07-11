Indonesia in need of respirators as Asean reports over 66,700 Covid cases

Total Covid-19 patients in Southeast Asia reached 5,454,321 with 104,756 deaths.

Indonesia is seeking help from other countries as the country is facing oxygen shortage for treating Covid-19 patients.

On Friday, Indonesia received oxygen tanks and other medical supplies from Singapore, as well as 1,000 respirators from Australia.

Indonesia plans to purchase 36,000 tonnes of oxygen and 10,000 respirators from Singapore.