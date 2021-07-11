Indonesia in need of respirators as Asean reports over 66,700 Covid cases

Total Covid-19 patients in Southeast Asia reached 5,454,321 with 104,756 deaths.
Indonesia is seeking help from other countries as the country is facing oxygen shortage for treating Covid-19 patients.
On Friday, Indonesia received oxygen tanks and other medical supplies from Singapore, as well as 1,000 respirators from Australia.
Indonesia plans to purchase 36,000 tonnes of oxygen and 10,000 respirators from Singapore.
Malaysia reported that 2,341 medical staff had been infected with Covid-19 but none one of them had developed severe symptoms as they had already received two doses of vaccine jabs.
Published : July 11, 2021
By : The Nation
Published : July 07, 2021
Published : July 06, 2021
Published : June 22, 2021
Published : June 15, 2021
Published : July 18, 2021
Published : July 18, 2021
Published : July 18, 2021
Published : July 18, 2021