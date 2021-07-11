Sunday, July 18, 2021

Indonesia in need of respirators as Asean reports over 66,700 Covid cases

The Asean region saw 66,710 Covid-19 cases on Saturday, lower than Friday 69,472, but deaths were slightly higher at 1,199 from 1,189 the previous day.

Total Covid-19 patients in Southeast Asia reached 5,454,321 with 104,756 deaths.

Indonesia is seeking help from other countries as the country is facing oxygen shortage for treating Covid-19 patients.

On Friday, Indonesia received oxygen tanks and other medical supplies from Singapore, as well as 1,000 respirators from Australia.

Indonesia plans to purchase 36,000 tonnes of oxygen and 10,000 respirators from Singapore.

 

Malaysia reported that 2,341 medical staff had been infected with Covid-19 but none one of them had developed severe symptoms as they had already received two doses of vaccine jabs.

Published : July 11, 2021

By : The Nation

