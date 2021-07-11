Health Ministry expects daily cases to decline within a week or two, says Dr Noor Hisham

He said that the vaccination drive nationwide and public health controls such as the current movement control could flatten the curve of the pandemic again.



He said the spike in new cases over the last few days was due to more targeted screenings being implemented, especially in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur, which are currently under the enhanced movement control order.



"The MOH had expected that with the lockdown in the Klang Valley areas, the daily cases will increase due to the implementation of the targeted and community screenings.



"However, I am confident that with better movement control methods, we will see a more stable total number of cases as well as a drop within a week or two. At the same time, the vaccination process must be expedited,” he said.



He said this when appearing as a guest on the Bernama TV programme ‘The Nation’, entitled "Covid-19: Apa Lagi Ikhtiar Kita” (Covid-19: Measures To Be Taken), hosted by Bernama chairman Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi here, Saturday (July 10) night.



Dr Noor Hisham also said that from the experience and lessons learned from the second wave of Covid-19 previously, the country would need to be more cautious and not rush to open several sectors that could trigger a surge in new cases.



