Protection of giant pandas wont be weakened in China: official

Chinas protection of giant pandas will not be weakened despite their no longer being endangered.

Giant pandas are still first-class key protected wild animals in China, and are seen as the flagship and umbrella species of China's endangered-species protection, according to the China's Forestry and Grassland Administration.
The national treasure has become a trending topic in China after an official of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment said at a press conference earlier this week that it has been downgraded from "endangered" to "vulnerable," as the population of giant pandas living in the wildness has reached 1,800.
The downgrade is a testimony of the achievements of our giant panda protection efforts and shows the recognition of the international community for China's efforts in this area, the Forestry and Grassland Administration said.
Over the years, China has taken a raft of measures to strengthen the protection of wild animals, especially giant pandas. So far, the country has established 67 nature reserves for giant pandas, effectively protecting 53.8 percent of giant panda habitats and 66.8 percent of the wild giant panda population.
The administration said that continued efforts will be made to strengthen the protection of giant pandas in accordance with domestic and international requirements.

Published : July 11, 2021

By : Xinhua

