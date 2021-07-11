Kazakhstan to Mark 2021 the Anniversary Year of the Nation

The 2021 is a significant year to highlight the 30th anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan – the country with unity and the 9th largest economy with a higher GDP than other Central Asian countries. From transformations, growth, reforms, advancement to international outreach, Kazakhstan has strongly convinced the world its strength today and a brighter future ahead.

H.E. Ms. Raushan Yesbulatova, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Thailand, disclosed that “The 2021 is a special year. With several past achievements and lucrative future trends, Kazakhstan has so much to celebrate, while heading to the next challenging phase.”

Not only a transcontinental country with unrivalled interethnic relations achieving by its unique ethnopolitics, Kazakhstan has also recognized global responsibility to the world and initiated by the First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev abandoned its nuclear arsenal. The 2021 marks the 30th anniversary of Ban of Semipalatinsk Nuclear Tests, proving Kazakhstan’s vision to promote global peace and environmental responsibility.

“The stronger than death” monument in Kazakhstan. Photo by qazaqstan3d.kz

Respecting to mark the termination of nuclear tests, the Republic of Kazakhstan together with a large number of sponsors and co-sponsors had initiated a commemoration on the closure of Semipalatinsk Nuclear Test site by declaring the International Day against Nuclear Tests on 29 August 1991, according to the Resolution A/RES/64/35 adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2009. Built in Semey, “The stronger than death” monument is one of significant landmarks in Kazakhstan to signify peace.

Literally, “Kazakh” means Free and “Stan” means Land. Kazakhstan translates into a Land of Free People, which has been reflected in Kazakhstan’s unending endeavor to treasure social, economic and political stability above all.

“Kazakhstan is steering toward a new era through consistent reforms, be it social, economic, political or domestic. Armed with the readiness and investment potential, the country welcomes every possible opportunity. Moreover, Kazakhstan is rising as an aviation hub in the west of country in Europe-Asia direction. Therefore, plenty opportunities are available for foreign investors and global companies.”