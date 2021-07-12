After the Florida building collapse, condos struggle to fund big repairs

The financial and regulatory challenges facing the condominium industry come about four decades after the first big wave of condominiums hit the market in the U.S.

Although a form of common-interest ownership has been around for at least a century, there were only about 10,000 condominium and homeowners associations in the U.S. by 1970, according to the CAI.

But in the mid-1970s, after federal tax reform permitted condominium mortgages to be deductible, the number of units began to proliferate.

Around the same time, real estate investors in big cities such as Chicago sought to boost returns on aging apartment complexes by converting buildings into condominiums. Condominiums also helped absorb an influx of residents into fast-growing states such as Florida, Texas and California during the 1980s.

The number of condominium units in the U.S. increased by 115 percent between 1980 and 1990, according to the Census Bureau.

Some of the buildings constructed during the original condo boom are now due for major repairs and replacement projects, part of the financial crunch owners now face. According to Fannie Mae, the recommended life span for a metal roof and chimney on multifamily building, for example, is about 40 years.

But Jim Riley, director of architecture for Certa Building Solutions - which advises condominium associations on how to rehab troubled properties - said that some buildings are experiencing structural breakdowns far sooner than expected, accelerating the timeline for remedial work.

The biggest culprit, Riley said, is moisture infiltrating some structures, especially those that were poorly built in the first place. "Water is getting into places it was never intended to be," said Riley, who primarily works in Florida and the Pacific Northwest but says challenges can extend far away from coastal communities. "It's rusting rebar. It's damaging wood framing and it's causing all kinds of problems."

Joel Meskin, an insurance executive, added the structural vulnerabilities can impact newer buildings, as well as older ones.

"I've got co-ops in Manhattan built in the 1920s that aren't having these kinds of issues because they were built with good materials and craftsmanship," said Meskin, managing director of community association products and risk management at McGowan Program Administrators. "A lot of the new developments are being put together with what seems to be cardboard and super glue now, and a lot of that has to deal with the developers."

When problems arise, condominium associations can quickly face financial distress if owners have not been proactively saving for repairs.

Nordlund said condominium associations should be putting aside at least 25 percent of their annual budget into savings for repairs, which is known as a reserve fund. The budget of most condo boards is made up of monthly fees paid by residents, which can range from a couple hundred dollars to a couple thousand.

When they don't, the costs of unexpected repairs are passed onto owners through special assessments that can quickly test the ability of the owner to pay for them.

At the Champlain Towers South building, for example, the condominium board had been pushing unit owners to finance $15 million in roof and structural repairs in the weeks before the building collapsed on June 24.

The association had just $800,000 in reserves. The only way to pay for the project was to charge each unit a special assessment, ranging from $80,000 to $200,000. Owners balked at the high cost, leading to infighting and causing board members to resign.

In recent years, some condominium buildings have faced equally eye-popping special assessments. In 2007, the owners of units in Harbor Towers in Boston faced special assessments of $70,000 to $400,000 after the board discovered it need $75 million in repairs on the then 36-year-old building, the Boston Globe reported at the time.

John David Allen, a former property manager in northern Virginia, said many condominium owners do not understand that a well-managed building should be steadily increasing monthly assessments.

"It's a big challenge for property management," Allen said. "I recall often going to the president of my company and saying, 'We have to go to talk to the board and tell them, 'No, you cannot cut this (monthly condo) fee.'"

Although engineers describe the catastrophic collapse of Champlain Towers South as exceptionally rare, condominium boards often don't have to look far to see what could happen if they push off maintenance for too long.

In 2016, a building at River Towers Condominium, a marsh-front complex in Northern Virginia built in the 1960s, suffered serious structural damage.

The center tower, which is shaped like a "T" when viewed from above, rested on steel support beams that dug into the ground but had not been properly secured by concrete, according to Bill Hicks, Fairfax County's director of land development services.

As that steel was exposed to the elements over the years, the northern end of the building - equivalent to the bottom trunk of the "T" - dropped about two inches down and shifted out another two inches, bringing the nine stories above closer to the ground and nearby sidewalk.

County officials quickly ordered mandatory evacuations.

Residents "left their homes with what they had in their hands," Hicks said. "Immediately, all of a sudden, folks realized they were not going to be back anytime soon."