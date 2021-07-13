Europe banks on vaccines as countries push ahead with reopening

Despite concerns about the rapid spread of the delta variant, officials are bowing to public frustration and pleas from businesses, and moving further away from the strict lockdowns of 2020. The view, summed up by a French minister, is that it's time to "live with the virus."

In the U.K., Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to confirm that mandatory curbs will end as planned on July 19, including the legal requirement to wear masks in indoor settings.

But Johnson's announcement will include a cautionary note, warning of a surge in virus cases and advising people to act sensibly. He's counting on that, along with the country's vaccination rollout, to limit the spread of the disease. More than half of the U.K. population is fully vaccinated, compared with an average of 40% among EU countries.

"Vaccines are fantastic but you have to give them time to work," Peter Openshaw, professor of experimental medicine at Imperial College, said on BBC radio. "In the meantime keeping up all those measures which we've learned do reduce transmission is, to me, really vital."

One trend in the latest figures is that the increase in cases is being linked to large social gatherings of mainly younger non-vaccinated adults.

That means while governments are ruling out another round of lockdowns, a number of countries are being forced to reintroduce, or at least consider, other curbs.