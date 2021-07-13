Indonesia reports highest daily rise in COVID-19 infections

It also reported 891 additional COVID-19 deaths, taking the total to 67,355. Indonesia has reported more than 2.5 million cases overall.

Earlier on Monday, Coordinating Maritime Affairs and Investment Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said that the country expects its COVID-19 cases to drop next week, citing reduced mobility after it imposed strict movement restrictions on July 3 on Java and Bali islands.

“With vaccination, enforcement of PPKM (Emergency), improved supplies of medicines, oxygen and hospital beds, we will see conditions get better,” Luhut told a press conference on Monday.

Indonesia has reported more than 30,000 infections on a daily basis since July 6. It has also reported the highest COVID-19 infections and deaths in Southeast Asia.

In the neighboring Malaysia, the number of Covid-19 cases dipped slightly to 8,574 on Monday, after several days with numbers crossing the 9,000 mark.

This brings the cumulative number of cases to 844,870, The Star reported.



