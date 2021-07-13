Sunday, July 18, 2021

international

Indonesia reports highest daily rise in COVID-19 infections

Indonesia reported a record daily high in coronavirus infections with 40,427 cases on Monday, data from the countrys COVID-19 task force showed.

It also reported 891 additional COVID-19 deaths, taking the total to 67,355. Indonesia has reported more than 2.5 million cases overall.

Earlier on Monday, Coordinating Maritime Affairs and Investment Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said that the country expects its COVID-19 cases to drop next week, citing reduced mobility after it imposed strict movement restrictions on July 3 on Java and Bali islands.

“With vaccination, enforcement of PPKM (Emergency), improved supplies of medicines, oxygen and hospital beds, we will see conditions get better,” Luhut told a press conference on Monday.

Indonesia has reported more than 30,000 infections on a daily basis since July 6. It has also reported the highest COVID-19 infections and deaths in Southeast Asia.

In the neighboring Malaysia, the number of Covid-19 cases dipped slightly to 8,574 on Monday, after several days with numbers crossing the 9,000 mark.

This brings the cumulative number of cases to 844,870, The Star reported.

This article was published in thejakartapost.com with the title "Indonesia reports highest daily rise in COVID-19 infections". Click to read: https://www.thejakartapost.com/news/2021/07/12/indonesia-reports-highest-daily-rise-in-covid-19-infections.html?utm_campaign=os&utm_source=mobile&utm_medium=ios.


Download The Jakarta Post app for easier and faster news access:
Android: http://bit.ly/tjp-android
iOS: http://bit.ly/tjp-ios

Published : July 13, 2021

By : The Jakarta Post/ANN

Related News

China to extend mass vaccination program to minors aged 12-17

Published : July 18, 2021

UK reports over 54,000 daily coronavirus cases

Published : July 18, 2021

Artist opens space to preserve and develop dó painting

Published : July 18, 2021

[Weekender] Why is Kim Jong-un clamping down on millennials, K-pop and slang?

Published : July 18, 2021

Latest News

Under-fire insurance company pledges to honour Covid policy commitments

Published : July 18, 2021

China to extend mass vaccination program to minors aged 12-17

Published : July 18, 2021

UK reports over 54,000 daily coronavirus cases

Published : July 18, 2021

Vaccine developed by Thai startup to be tested on humans in September

Published : July 18, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.