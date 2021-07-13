COVID-19 Delta variant spreading worldwide "at scorching pace": WHO chief

The virus variant first identified in India in October 2020 is continuing the spread around the world and has now been detected in 104 countries, he said.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), on Monday warned of the "devastating outbreaks" caused by the Delta variant of COVID-19, saying that the new strain of the virus was infecting people "at a scorching pace."

"Last week marked the fourth consecutive week of increasing cases of COVID-19 globally," Tedros said at a virtual press conference from Geneva, adding that "after ten weeks of declines, deaths are increasing again."

