Firms from Sony to noodle maker Urge Japan to pursue moon business

The Lunar Industry Vision Council on Tuesday submitted a white paper to Shinji Inoue, Japan's minister in charge of space policy, urging closer cooperation between the state and the private sector. The document calls for incentives to boost investment in space ventures, detailed regulations for exploitation of off-planet resources and greater access for companies to lunar missions.

Japan is among a handful of countries along with the U.S., United Arab Emirates and Luxembourg that have established a legal framework for commercial activity in space. The Japanese parliament last month passed legislation allowing the nation's companies to extract and use space resources, given government's permission. It is also part of the Artemis Accords, an international agreement among the U.S. and its allies allowing countries and companies to establish exclusive zones on the moon.

"There will be a paradigm shift in which the moon will be integrated into the Earth's sphere of economic activity, forming into one ecosystem for space activities," the council said in the report. "Japan has been lagging behind other countries in the development of such frontier areas, but now is the time for Japan to take the lead as a front-runner in the 'Lunar Industrial Revolution' that will create a new industry led by the private sector on the moon."