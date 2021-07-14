Italy to ban cruise ships from docking in Venice, starting Aug. 1

The government's decision, which will take effect Aug. 1, will put a stop to the contentious image that has come to symbolize many of overtouristed Venice's problems: Fuel-guzzling ships, taller than the city's bell towers, passing through the historic waterways and depositing thousands of passengers in the heart of the old city.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi called it a "step for the protection of the Venetian Lagoon."

The move was made under pressure, just days before the United Nations' cultural protection agency, UNESCO, was set to discuss listing Venice as an endangered World Heritage site. A UNESCO document from June specifically called on Italy to ban big cruise ships from the lagoon and move with the "utmost urgency."

The cruise ships have long posed a conundrum in Venice, pitting economic needs - the cruise industry in Venice employs several thousand people - against a fragile ecosystem. Opponents of the cruise ships in Venice have protested for years, saying that the wakes caused by the ships contribute to erosion, and that day-tripping, mass-scale tourism is incompatible with a relatively small, compact city.

The ban applies to ships of more than 25,000 tons. The massive cruise ships that have sailed into Venice's harbor can be nearly four times that weight.

Italy had taken a less comprehensive step to stop cruise liners from sailing to Venice this spring, when the cabinet passed a decree calling for provisions to detour the vessels outside the lagoon. That decree, however, made little immediate difference, as it would require the construction of a new port farther away, which would take several years. In the meantime, ships continued to be able to dock at an industrial port known as Marghera, which is still inside the lagoon, and at a port on Venice's main island.

Under this new measure, large ships will not be allowed to dock at Venice's main island, nor will they be able to travel through the city's Giudecca Canal. A limited number of ships - one per week, at the current capacity, a government spokesman said - will have access to Marghera, but with a route that keeps the vessels farther away from the historic center of Venice. The spokesman said Marghera's capacity will gradually be expanded and should reach two ships by next spring.