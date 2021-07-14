[India] 3rd wave inevitable, IMA warns against super spreader gatherings amid pandemic

“With the global evidence available and the history of any pandemic, the third wave is inevitable and imminent,” the medical association said in a press release.

The top doctors’ body raised its specific concern over tourism activities, pilgrimages and other forms of mass congregations that have been permitted in several states amid the declining coronavirus second wave.

However, the apex association of medical doctors in the country suggested vaccination and Covid appropriate behaviour to mitigate the third wave.

The increase in vaccination coverage, along with strict adherence to the COVID-appropriate behaviour for a minimum of three months can mitigate the impact of a potential third wave, the association said.

“In many parts of the country, both government and public are complacent and engaged in mass gatherings without following Covid protocols. Tourist bonanza, pilgrimage travel, religious fervour all are needed but can wait for few more months. Opening up these rituals and enabling people without vaccination to go scot-free in these mass gatherings are potential super spreaders for the Covid third wave,” it warned.

IMA also pointed out that the onset of a brutal third wave would annul the minor economic gains that would be made for now by relaxing the COVID-related rules.

“The consequences of treating a patient with COVID in hospital and its impacts on the economy will be much better than the economic loss we suffer from avoiding such mass gathering,” it added.

IMA’s warning has come at a time when violations of safety norms have been reported in many tourist-centric states due to the influx of visitors.