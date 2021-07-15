Some countries defend mixing vaccines after WHO suggests booster strategy is chaotic

The WHO's Soumya Swaminathan said in a briefing Monday that plans by some countries to administer booster shots signaled a "dangerous trend" that could lead to "a chaotic situation . . . if citizens start deciding when and who will be taking a second, a third and a fourth dose."

"We are in a bit of a data-free, evidence-free zone as far as 'mix-and-match,'" she said. She later clarified on Twitter that she was concerned about individuals, rather than public health agencies that she said would have better data, deciding to get a mixed cocktail of shots.

A top Thai virologist fired back Tuesday, however, saying that authorities would forge ahead with plans to mix a first dose of the Sinovac vaccine with a second dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot.

Canadian public health officials also defended their plan to offer messenger RNA vaccines as a second shot to people who received a first AstraZeneca dose. "We have taken some strong decisions that quite frankly, are bearing out," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters Tuesday.

A statement issued by Ontario's health minister noted that the province's booster-shot program was "based on studies from the [United Kingdom], Spain and Germany that have found mixing vaccines is safe and produces a strong immune response."

Canada's mixed inoculation program came after the AstraZeneca shot was found to cause potentially fatal blood clots in a very small number of recipients, most of them young people.