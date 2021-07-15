China slams sinister U.S. Over Hong Kong, digital trade deal

Chinese state media including the China Daily newspaper dismissed a possible U.S.-led digital trade agreement as a bid to defend American power in the Asia-Pacific region. Separately, the Chinese Foreign Ministry denounced a planned White House warning to American businesses in Hong Kong as an effort to mislead companies and malign the national security law that Beijing imposed on the Asian financial center last year.

"The U.S. confuses black and white and right and wrong, wantonly discredits the national security law and Hong Kong's business environment, and attempts to mislead American and international businesses in Hong Kong," the ministry's Hong Kong branch said Wednesday. "Its sinister intention of playing the 'Hong Kong card' to curb China's development is clear."

The responses illustrate Beijing's continued frustration with the U.S., as President Joe Biden implements a China strategy that extends and deepens his predecessor's confrontational approach. The two sides are still trading barbs over data, security and human rights, even as their senior officials carry out talks on issues such as trade, climate change and Iran's nuclear program.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman is expected to visit China as part of a trip to the region next month, a person familiar with the matter said Tuesday. The South China Morning Post newspaper separately reported Wednesday that Sherman would meet with Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng in Tianjin and discuss a possible meeting between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Still, China has continued to lash out at the U.S. in recent months, especially over what it views as foreign interference in its domestic affairs. The U.S. has led a loose coalition of mainly Western countries criticizing China's efforts to crack down on political minorities in the predominately Muslim region of Xinjiang and the former British colony of Hong Kong.