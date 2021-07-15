Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro hospitalized after 10 days of hiccups

The hiccups have persisted for so long - more than 10 days - that the country's far-right leader has been hospitalized so doctors can try to figure out the cause.

In the many recent presidential live streams, Bolsonaro's hiccuping is evident - and he has prefaced some appearances by with acknowledging his hiccupping and disrupted speech. In one July 8 clip, Bolsonaro hiccuped approximately 14 times within the first minute.

Bolsonaro has had a run of health scares. He nearly died on the 2018 campaign trail after being stabbed in the abdomen. He lost a lot of blood and suffered a serious wound to his intestine. He contacted covid-19 last July after playing down the coronavirus for months. While in quarantine, he was bitten by an emu-like giant bird. He's had a stubborn cough, too.

"Hiccups" were trending on Google in relation to Bolsonaro this past week, Brazilian newspaper O Globo reported.

The president said that he had dental implant surgery Saturday, and he suggested a possible link between the post-implant medication and his ongoing hiccups.

He's expected to be under observation at the Armed Forces Hospital in Brasilia for a day or two - although he will not necessarily remain in the hospital building. "He is feeling good and doing well," the president's press office said in a statement.

The hiccups and examinations caused Bolsonaro to cancel his entire agenda Wednesday, including meetings with the heads of the three branches of government.

Mark Larson, a Mayo Clinic gastroenterologist and internist, told The Washington Post that while transient hiccups are very common, persistence for more than a day is already quite rare. Bolsonaro's 10-day spell is very rare.

He said that medications taken after the surgery, or even the surgery itself, could plausibly have triggered the symptoms.