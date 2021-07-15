Biden administration could bring Afghan interpreters to military bases in U.S.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the Defense Department was looking at "all options" to help the thousands of Afghan nationals seeking to emigrate, including the suitability of domestic and overseas facilities, as the United States ends its 20-year mission there and the Taliban continues its violent, alarming push to retake lost territory and undermine the central government.

President Joe Biden has defended his decision to end the campaign by Aug. 31, despite Taliban gains and bleak assessments of Afghanistan's security forces, saying the country must now defend itself but promising not to abandon those who were crucial to U.S. operations there. "There is a home for you in the United States if you so choose," Biden said last week.

The president was expected to meet Wednesday with Gen. Austin "Scott" Miller, who earlier this week stepped down as the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan and flew home, marking a symbolic end to U.S. military involvement there.

A senior administration official said the evacuation flights would begin this month as part of a program officials are calling Operation Allies Refuge. The initiative will support "interested and eligible Afghan nationals and their families who have supported the United States and our partners in Afghanistan and are in the [special immigrant visa] application pipeline," said the official, who was not authorized to publicly discuss the matter and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The flights are expected to start the last week of July and are being coordinated by officials from the departments of State, Defense and Homeland Security.