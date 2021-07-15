HCM City businesses not meeting COVID-prevention measures to shut down

Dương Anh Đức, vice chairman of the city People’s Committee, said one of the requirements is to arrange accommodation and food for workers.

Alternatively, workers must be able to live in dormitories or hotels with transportation arranged to the work site, he said.

The move follows a surge in the number of workers testing positive at high-tech zones, export processing zones, industrial parks, and high-tech zones, posing a high risk of transmission.

The infections include some 400 at 50 companies at the Tân Thuận Export Processing Zone in District 7 and 750 at the Saigon Hi-Tech Park in Thủ Đức City.

The virus has spread to most industrial zones, export processing zones and hi-tech zones.

They are required to perform COVID rapid tests on their workers every week.

The city administration has instructed the Department of Health to verify if businesses meet the safety requirements to remain open and set up 100 inspection teams for it.

The teams have checked all factories and companies in high-risk areas, and those considered medium- to high-risk must improve their COVID prevention measures or face closure.

Nguyễn Thành Phong, People’s Committee chairman, said the city plans to use 15 vacant land plots and 15 unused factories and warehouses to quarantine workers.

Dương Chí Nam, deputy director of the Ministry of Health’s Department of Health Environment Management, said it is important to enhance prevention measures at businesses both inside and outside export processing zones and industrial parks, pointing out when a large number of workers gather there in an extremely high risk of serious outbreaks.

Such infection clusters could disrupt production and supply chains, seriously affecting the economy, he added.

HCM City has 1.6 million workers in factories, of whom 320,000 working in its 17 industrial parks and export processing zones and one high-tech zone.

Experts have warned that hospitals and factories and industrial zones are among the most important locations for COVID prevention measures.