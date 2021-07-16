Flooding rages across Germany and Belgium, killing at least 63 amid torrential rains

At least 58 people died in Germany, by far the worst-hit country, where whole villages were cut off from rescuers and helicopters ferried were deployed to pluck the stranded off rooftops. Some houses were simply washed away as a tributary of the Rhine burst its banks.

As night fell, there were fears the death toll could still climb, with dozens still unaccounted for.

Thousands bedding down for the night in makeshift shelters at gyms or with relatives after being evacuated from their homes over concern that, with more rainfall threatening, flooding could spread and dams could collapse.

At least five people were killed in Belgium, prompting the prime minister to appeal for international aid. Severe flooding also impacted the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Switzerland, and warnings were issued in more than a dozen regions of France.

Speaking from Washington, where she is on an official visit to meet with President Biden, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that words such as "heavy rain" and "flood" were insufficient to describe the level of tragedy.

"In these hours, peaceful places are experiencing a catastrophe," she said, describing her shock at seeing reports of people stranded on rooftops in extreme need.

"I mourn those who lost their lives in this disaster," she said. "We don't know the number yet. But there'll be many."

Some people drowned in the cellars of their houses, she said, and firefighters died while trying to rescue those stranded.

The extraordinary deluge of rain - at levels not seen in the area in the summer for at least 100 years - triggered calls to speed up action against climate change and boost flood protection amid erratic weather events. It came just a day after the European Union announced ambitious plans to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% below 1990 levels within less than a decade.

In the worst-hit parts of Germany, the rainfall in just 24 hours was double the normal long-term average for the entire month of July, according to the Deutscher Wetterdienst, Germany's meteorological agency.

At least 28 people died in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate, authorities said. A region known for its wine growing, villages along the Ahr valley were swallowed by flood waters. As many as 18 people died in the district of Ahrweiler, police said. Earlier in the day, local police said that as many as 50 residents were trapped on the roofs of their homes awaiting rescue.

Videos showed city streets turned into swirling rivers and others engulfed by landslides. Cars were scooped up and tossed aside in crumpled wrecks. From the air, some villages appeared to have almost completely disappeared, only the tops of houses poking out from the floodwaters.

"Entire villages are flooded," Malu Dreyer, the premier of Rhineland-Palatinate, one of the German states most devastated by flooding, said in a speech to the local parliament. "Houses float away just like that."

Helicopters have been deployed for rescues, she added.

Police created a hotline for residents to report missing people, as rescue boats struggled to reach the area due to strong currents. "The consequences are devastating, and our first priority is still to save lives," Jürgen Pföhler, the county commissioner of the Ahrweiler district said at a news conference. "All our efforts are concentrated on that."

The area was declared a disaster zone.

In neighboring North Rhine-Westfalia state, the death toll had climbed to 30, according to the state's interior ministry. The army deployed tanks and trucks to the city of Hagen, where three of its bridges were destroyed, to clear roads of rubble and debris.

In the western state's district of Euskirchen, authorities said at least 15 people were killed. More than 4,500 people were evacuated from a string of villages after experts deemed a nearby dam unstable.

Emergency responders in the city of Solingen rescued about 130 people. "We got people out with aerial ladders, boats, buoys. It was all improvised," a spokesman for the fire department told German news channel WDR.