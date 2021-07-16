Sunday, July 18, 2021

international

Tokyo virus cases hit six-month high just days before Olympics

New coronavirus virus cases hit a six-month high in Tokyo, a worrying sign just a little more than a week before the city hosts the Olympics.

Cases in the capital tallied 1,308 on Thursday, the most since January, when the capital was experiencing its worst wave of infections, hitting a daily record of 2,520 new cases.

The surge comes as International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach is visiting Japan ahead of the July 23 opening ceremony, trying to reassure residents the IOC and local government are doing all they can to reduce public health risks. The Olympics will be held without spectators for events in the Tokyo area, a first for the modern Olympic movement that dates back to the late 19th century.

The IOC chief said about 85% of the residents in the Olympic Village will arrive in Japan vaccinated and almost 100% of the IOC members and staff will be as well. He also said the medal presentation ceremony will break from tradition for safety. Instead of placing medals around the neck, the awards will be presented on a tray for the athlete to take.

Tokyo Governor Wants Olympics to Light Way for Pandemic Recovery

 

While the pace of vaccinations has picked up speed in Japan, the country has the lowest inoculation rate among its peers in the Group of Seven countries. About 19% of the Japanese population is fully vaccinated, well behind other G-7 members such as the U.S. at about 49%, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Published : July 16, 2021

By : Syndication Washington Post, Bloomberg · Jon Herskovitz

Related News

China to extend mass vaccination program to minors aged 12-17

Published : July 18, 2021

UK reports over 54,000 daily coronavirus cases

Published : July 18, 2021

Artist opens space to preserve and develop dó painting

Published : July 18, 2021

[Weekender] Why is Kim Jong-un clamping down on millennials, K-pop and slang?

Published : July 18, 2021

Latest News

Under-fire insurance company pledges to honour Covid policy commitments

Published : July 18, 2021

China to extend mass vaccination program to minors aged 12-17

Published : July 18, 2021

UK reports over 54,000 daily coronavirus cases

Published : July 18, 2021

Vaccine developed by Thai startup to be tested on humans in September

Published : July 18, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.