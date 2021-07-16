Sunday, July 18, 2021

international

Myanmar to receive 6 million Covid vaccine doses from China by August

Myanmar is set to receive six million Covid-19 vaccines from China by August, according to the Ministry of Health and Sports.

The first one million doses would arrive during the last week of July. Three Million doses are expected to arrive by the first week of August. China is also expected to donate an additional two million does in August.

On Wednesday, Myanmar reported more than 7,000 new cases, up from fewer than 50 per day in early May as the country struggles to deal with the surge in new variants.

In recent days, hundreds have queued for oxygen supplies across the commercial capital Yangon and the second city of Mandalay.

Over 4,100 have died from the virus in Myanmar, according to official figures, although analysts say the true toll is likely higher.

Around 1.75 million people have so far been vaccinated in the country of 54 million, according to authorities.

Earlier this month, state media reported that Senior General Min Aung Hlaing had agreed to buy two million vaccines from Russia -- another major ally -- without specifying which shot.

Myanmar's creaking healthcare system had struggled to respond to Covid even before the takeover.

Swathes of the country were put under partial lockdown last year, although enforcement was often lax in the developing nation where many face a stark choice between following regulations and feeding their families.

-AFP, MOHS

Published : July 16, 2021

By : Eleven Media/ANN

Related News

China to extend mass vaccination program to minors aged 12-17

Published : July 18, 2021

UK reports over 54,000 daily coronavirus cases

Published : July 18, 2021

Artist opens space to preserve and develop dó painting

Published : July 18, 2021

[Weekender] Why is Kim Jong-un clamping down on millennials, K-pop and slang?

Published : July 18, 2021

Latest News

Under-fire insurance company pledges to honour Covid policy commitments

Published : July 18, 2021

China to extend mass vaccination program to minors aged 12-17

Published : July 18, 2021

UK reports over 54,000 daily coronavirus cases

Published : July 18, 2021

Vaccine developed by Thai startup to be tested on humans in September

Published : July 18, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.