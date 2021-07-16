Number of start-ups going public in South-east Asia predicted to triple by end of decade

This would be almost three times the number of regional firms that went public in 2020.

Some of the firms likely to list are online marketplace Carousell, real estate platform PropertyGuru and travel booking site Traveloka, according to a report released on Thursday (July 15).

The report by venture capital (VC) firm Golden Gate Ventures also anticipates that funding for the entertainment and media sector will grow substantially over the decade.

Growing regional players in the industry include sports media entity One Championship and Gojek's streaming service GoPlay.

The sector recorded about US$100 million (S$135 million) in funding in 2020, but this is likely to rise as entertainment and media start-ups focused on Asian content are gaining a global following, the report noted.

It also identified Vietnam as the region's rising star, and said the country would emerge as the third-largest start-up ecosystem in South-east Asia in 2022, with more regional VC funds committing to early-stage investments in the country.

Golden Gate Ventures partner Michael Lints said that besides the sharp rise in public listings, there are likely to be more mergers as the regional start-up ecosystem enters a new phase of maturity in the coming decade.

"Founders will have to operate at a much higher level than before as the pace of growth in South-east Asia is going to be faster in the next decade than the last," he said.

"Start-ups will need to be much more polished and scale faster. VC firms will likewise need to offer much more than funding, experience and connections."

The report was released as the VC firm marked its 10th anniversary in the region.

It has launched four funds in this period, and its portfolio includes the likes of used car marketplace Carro, logistics firm Ninja Van and payments platform Stripe.

Founding partner Vinnie Lauria said: "Singapore has offered Golden Gate Ventures and our founders the perfect gateway to the region in the last decade and will be the perfect international launchpad for the next decade."