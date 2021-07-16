EU removes Thailand from safe travel list

Travellers from Thailand will now face restrictions on entering EU countries, including possible quarantine.

The EU countries are Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden.

Thailand was removed from the EU safe travel list along with Rwanda on Thursday.

Ukraine was added to the list, which also features 23 other countries – Albania, Armenia, Australia, Azerbaijan, Bosnia, Brunei, Canada, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Kosovo, Lebanon, Montenegro, New Zealand, Qatar, Moldova, North Macedonia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Ukraine and the United States.

China’s Hong Kong and Macau special administrative regions are also on the safe list.

However, individual EU countries can still demand a negative Covid-19 test or quarantine for people arriving from countries on the safe list.

As of press time on Friday, Thailand was still on the safe list posted at the EU’s www.schengenvisainfo.com website. However, the list is regularly updated to reflect the changing Covid-19 situation around the world.