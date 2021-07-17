Singapore to donate Covid-19 vaccines under global initiative to other countries: PM Lee

Singapore therefore intends to donate its vaccines under the Covax initiative to other countries, he told a virtual gathering of leaders from the 21 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) members.

Some 43 per cent of Singapore's population is now fully vaccinated, and the country is on track to cover two-thirds of the population by next month. Covax is a global vaccine distribution scheme that aims to ensure an equitable supply for lower and middle-income countries.

In his speech to fellow leaders, PM Lee said Apec members must work together to prepare for the next pandemic, rebuild connections and liberalise trade, and pursue new areas of growth.

The leaders met at a special Apec Informal Leaders' Retreat chaired by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to shape a regional response to the recovery from Covid-19. This is the first time they have held an additional meeting before their formal year-end gathering, due in November.

PM Lee said Covid-19 will not be the last, nor the most serious, pandemic the world will face, and security from pandemics depends on bolstering multilateralism.

This calls for a major step-up in collective investments, including a scaled-up global surveillance system for emerging infectious disease outbreaks, which the Group of 20 (G-20) High Level Independent Panel made a strong case for in its recent report, he noted.

"We need a more agile global governance and financing mechanism that can swiftly plug gaps in global health security," he said.

"Within our region, Apec economies should support one another, both for the present and future pandemics. For example, through technical assistance to strengthen national public health capabilities, the last mile."

He added that while countries are understandably working towards more self-reliance, especially for essential goods, amid disrupted international trade and movement of people across borders, they should not take this too far.

"Free trade is still essential to global economic recovery and prosperity," he said.

"We should also work together to restart international travel safely, by developing common standards for digital vaccine certificates and digital identities."