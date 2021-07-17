Oregons Bootleg Fire is torching an area larger than NYC. Firefighters are scrambling to contain it.

The conflagration is one of thousands of wildfires torching areas as far east as Minnesota, signs of another potentially dire fire season.

"We are seeing conditions that we usually see in mid-August," said Alison Green, public affairs director for the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshals. "It's been extreme fire behavior over the last week that has created conditions that are certainly challenging."

As of Friday, the Bootleg Fire was the largest in the country and one of nine burning in Oregon. Some 28 miles away from Klamath Falls, it had scorched 241,497 acres, with 7% of the flames contained by a team of almost 2,000 firefighters, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center.

Since igniting July 6, flames have moved up to three miles per day, fueled by dry timber and fanned by 15 to 20 mph winds, said Ryan Berlin, a Bootleg Fire Zone 1 information officer. The fire's cause remains under investigation.

The fire's rapid pace and substantial growth have worried officials that it could merge with the smaller Log Fire, eight miles southwest of Summer Lake.

"It's a pretty good possibility because the Log Fire yesterday blew up also," Berlin said.

Another concern is the extreme weather surrounding the fire. It has generated a pyrocumulus cloud, what NASA has deemed "the fire-breathing dragon of clouds." The vertical plume generated by intense pressure and dry conditions spreads embers and pollutants and "creates erratic fire behavior for firefighters to contend with," Green said.

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air-quality advisory Friday for parts of Harney, Lake and eastern Klamath counties due to smoke from the plumes.

The Bootleg Fire's expansion has destroyed 117 outbuildings and 67 residences in Klamath County, said Holly Krake, a spokeswoman for the Bootleg Fire Incident Management Team. The fire is still raging in Lake County, home to a population of more than 7,000 residents, and the damage is being assessed, she said.

As of Friday, Krake said, some 2,000 residents across both counties had been evacuated, with over 5,000 residences threatened by the growing flames.

With an unprecedented wildfire season underway, the American Red Cross has opened four shelters throughout the state, said Chad Carter, the organization's Oregon regional communications director. He said they are prepared to open more if needed.