First case of coronavirus infection inside Olympic Village confirmed six days before Opening Ceremony

Tokyo Olympics organizing committee officials declined to identify the person infected with the virus, but said the individual had traveled to Japan from overseas and was a "Games-concerned personnel," the Tokyo Olympic Committee confirmed Saturday. The person is now quarantining in a hotel room, according to officials, who confirmed the infection during a news conference on Saturday.

Thousands of athletes and journalists are now arriving in Tokyo for the Games which begin on July 23 amid a state of emergency due to rising coronavirus cases in the country's capital. Japan has barred all spectators from Olympic events in and around Tokyo in an effort to curb the spread of the virus, but public support for the Games remains lukewarm.

So far, 44 people affiliated with the Games have tested positive for coronavirus since the committee began tracking infections earlier this month. A member of the Nigerian delegation became the first Olympic visitor to be hospitalized with covid-19, according to local media reports. Olympic officials said Saturday that they are working to prevent any outbreaks.

Those arriving from overseas are tested for coronavirus before taking off and after landing in Tokyo. International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach, who has been the subject of repeated criticism over the controversial pandemic Games, this week promised that there is "zero" risk that the virus would spread through the Olympic Village or beyond, citing the fact that everyone who arrives in Japan is tested for the virus.