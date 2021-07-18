In this summer of covid freedom, disease experts warn: The world needs a reality check

She had been pondering the dismaying rise in coronavirus infections globally during the previous three weeks, reversing promising trends of late spring. The surge came as people across much of the Northern Hemisphere were moving around again in a suddenly freewheeling summer - as if the pandemic were over.

She wrote in her notebook: "The world needs a reality check."

Van Kerkhove's subsequent comments on Twitter pointing out the lack of social distancing drew predictable flak from the social media trolls, something she has gotten used to in the past year and a half. But she is not an outlier. Around the world, scientists and public health officials fear that the world's protracted battle against the coronavirus is at a delicate and dangerous moment.

Reality checks abound. Coronavirus infections are surging in places with low vaccination rates. SARS-CoV-2 is continuing to mutate. Researchers have confirmed the delta variant is far more transmissible than earlier strains. Although the vaccines remain remarkably effective, the virus has bountiful opportunities to find new ways to evade immunity. Most of the world remains unvaccinated.

And so the end of the pandemic remains somewhere over the horizon.

"We're getting further away from the end than we should be. We're in a bad place right now globally," Van Kerkhove said.

Similarly dismayed is Francis S. Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health. Last summer, he watched cases in the United States spike, particularly in the Sun Belt, after what he felt was a premature end to spring restrictions. This summer, he is not surprised by the rise in infections across a country where many people haven't gotten their shots and have returned to pre-pandemic behavior.

"It's like we've been to this movie several times in the last year and half, and it doesn't end well. Somehow, we're running the tape again. It's all predictable," Collins said.

Coronavirus infections in the United States rose nearly 70% in a single week, officials reported Friday, and hospitalizations and deaths rose 36% and 26%, respectively. Almost every state has experienced a rise in cases. Florida, populous and not highly vaccinated, is seeing a surge in cases. In hotspots such as Arkansas and Missouri, covid wards are opening up again in hospitals.

Los Angeles County this past week announced that it had to reinstate indoor mask requirements for everyone, regardless of vaccination status. Breakthrough infections among vaccinated people provide another reality check. Thursday night's prime-time baseball game between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox was canceled when six Yankees players - most of them vaccinated - tested positive for the virus.

Many breakthrough infections will produce no symptoms. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decided in May to track only breakthrough infections leading to hospitalization.

The vaccines, though marvels of basic and applied science, do not form an impenetrable shield against SARS-CoV-2. They work as advertised, meaning they usually prevent severe illness and death, but they do not deliver what is known as "sterilizing immunity."

The CDC issued a statement Friday saying the agency has multiple programs, working with state and local partners, to track vaccine effectiveness.

"COVID-19 vaccines are effective and are a critical tool to help bring the pandemic under control. However, no vaccines are 100% effective at preventing illness in vaccinated people. There will be a small percentage of fully vaccinated people who still get sick, be hospitalized, or die from COVID-19. As with other vaccines, this is expected. As the number of people who are vaccinated goes up, the number of breakthrough cases is also expected to increase," the CDC said.

The next reality check comes from the virus itself. The delta variant has mutations that significantly enhance transmissibility, and it is responsible for a majority of new infections in the United States as it outcompetes other strains. Mutations in the virus are inevitable and complicate forecasts of how the pandemic will play out. The world is in the midst of a global experiment in which a single virus is turning into a full Greek alphabet of distinct strains, each with its own suite of mutations.

"They're evolving. Even the delta variant, we have two sublineages we are monitoring," Van Kerkhove said. "Everyone is fixated on the delta, but we should be prepared for more."