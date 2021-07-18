Scarce flights, visa issues snarl students plans to reach U.S.

Now, getting to campus is the hard part.

In China, which accounts for a third of the roughly 1 million foreign students that flock to the U.S. in a typical academic year, the decline in available flights to American cities has been so severe that some students and their parents have resorted to lining up charter planes. Others, including from India, are caught up in visa purgatory because the State Department reduced personnel at embassies and consulates due to the pandemic. And that's to say nothing of fast-changing Covid-19 vaccine guidelines.

It all adds up to tangle of challenges that has created uncertainty for students and a potential headache for schools that are looking to blunt last year's sharp drop in international enrollment and the attending financial hit.

Ohio State University, which drew almost 6,600 international students to its Columbus campus in the fall of 2019, has already begun to see requests to defer for the term that begins Aug. 24, said Carina Hansen, who directs the International Students and Scholars program.

International students bring a worldly perspective to campuses and, crucially, often pay full tuition. Widespread deferrals would be a blow to colleges and universities, which dealt with a 16% decline in international student enrollment in this year's spring term from the previous year because of the pandemic.

"If they defer for the semester, there's always the concern that you'll lose them for good," said Don Heller, vice president of operations at the University of San Francisco who studies higher education finance. "If it's easier for them to get into Canada, they might decide to go to a university in Canada instead, or stay in their home country."

Anticipating potential problems with travel and other factors, Northeastern University in Boston held more than 200 virtual support sessions - in a half dozen languages, across multiple time zones - to answer questions about vaccines, visas and requests for travel support letters for airlines, said Renata Nyul, a spokeswoman.

Chinese students are finding the airline industry's fitful recovery from the pandemic is making the trip to the U.S. trickier to plan, with a 96% decline in seats from two years ago. In July, there are 61 flights, or 20,254 seats, going from China to the U.S., according to Cirium, an aviation data company. That is far lower than the 1,626 flights, or 479,519, seats, making that voyage in July 2019.

Flights from China may come with an eye-popping price tag, too: The average cost of a round-trip ticket from that country to the U.S. was $2,260 in the first two quarters of 2021, according to travel-management company TripActions, a big jump from the $1,247 average fare seen in the same period in 2019.

Alicia Zhang, 20, took a gamble by buying a ticket for a direct flight in late June from her hometown, Shanghai, to New York, where she's a rising junior studying economics at New York University. The price - about $4,000 for a one-way ticket - was roughly five times greater than what she had paid in pre-pandemic times. It didn't pay off: She said the China Eastern Airlines flight was canceled less than a month later, with a refund. She then purchased a seat on another flight, with a layover in Hong Kong, for about $4,500. She said many students fear that the course of the pandemic this summer could prompt airlines to reconsider their schedules, potentially leading to cancellations or changes.

"The biggest problem will be the ticket," Zhang said. "Most of my friends will buy several tickets and just wait for which ticket is not canceled, and just go to that flight."

After trading stories of pricey airfares or worries about flight cancellations in WeChat groups organized by the Chinese Students and Scholars Association, some students and their parents lined up charter flights with Cathay Pacific, including two flights to New York in August. The group helps Chinese students studying abroad, especially in the U.S.

"We don't have many choices," said Samantha Duan, 18, an incoming NYU student from Chengdu who is traveling to the U.S. for the first time on one of the charter flights. This option offers some certainty, a more attractive price, and the fun of traveling with other students.