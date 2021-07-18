Asean sees a slight decline in new Covid cases and deaths

There were 90,830 new Covid-19 cases and 1,750 deaths compared to 93,745 and 1,784, respectively, on Friday.

Malaysia said it had given the first vaccine shot to 38.6 per cent of its citizens and 17.8 per cent had got the second shot.

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said the campaign to vaccinate the elderly was going well and the number of elderly who developed severe Covid-related symptoms had declined.

He added that the government has decided to give the first shot to adults in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur to contain the spread of the virus.

Of 33 million citizens in Malaysia, 8 million people were living in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur, while Selangor had reported the highest daily Covid-19 cases so far.