India is working to develop counter-drone technology : Amit Shah

The announcement comes days after the Jammu Air Base was attacked last month, on June 27, where explosions were caused using drones. The incident had left two Indian Air Force personnel with injuries. The incident triggered worries among India’s security agencies as the airport where the explosion took place, around 14 km from the border with Pakistan.

The attack took place around 2 am. Sources revealed that drones have since been repeatedly spotted hovering over military installations in the region and over 250 drones have been sighted along the border with Pakistan since 2019.

Noting that smuggling of drugs, arms, and explosives through tunnels and drones is a major challenge, Shah said it is very important for us to deal with these challenges at the earliest.

“DRDO is working to develop anti-drone ‘swadeshi’ (indigenous) technology to get over this new danger. We have given all support to anti-drone research and development projects. I am confident that we will soon improve anti-drone technology,” Shah said while addressing the 18th Border Security Force (BSF) Investiture Ceremony.