Germany comes to grips with massive flood damage as some regions brace for more rains

Heavy rain drenched parts of the German states of Bavaria and Saxony overnight as flooding spread to Austria and Switzerland.

At least 157 people have died in Germany alone since once-in-a-century summer rainfall caused rivers and dams to burst. So far 27 people have died in Belgium.

On Saturday night, areas of Bavaria were declared a disaster zone as the southern state on the border with Austria was hit by flash floods. At least one person died in the Berchtesgadener district.

The receding waters in parts of Germany have allowed the first assessments of the scale of the damage. Finance Minister Olaf Scholz told Germany's Bild am Sonntag newspaper that he would submit a plan for at least 300 million euros in emergency aid to the cabinet this week.

As new areas prepared for flooding, others were still reeling from the earlier inundations. German Chancellor Angela Merkel visited the village of Schuld in the state of Rhineland Palatinate on Sunday, where entire homes were swept away last week by the swollen Ahr river, a tributary of the Rhine.

She described herself as "shocked" by the devastation and said the situation was "terrifying" in the affected areas. She pledged rapid, immediate help.

"Thankfully in Germany, we are living in a prosperous country, Germany is a strong country and we will counteract this natural disaster," she said, adding that in the long term the government would "focus policymaking more on climate protection than we have in recent years."