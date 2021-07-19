Boris Johnson back in coronavirus quarantine on eve of Britains Freedom Day

Then on Sunday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said they'd been alerted by the National Health Service that since they had been in close contact with an infected individual - i.e., Javid - they must immediately quarantine at home.

The quarantine of the top leadership in a British government struggling to manage the pandemic comes less than 24 hours before Johnson plans to end almost all government mandates in England for mask-wearing and social distancing. On Monday, dubbed "Freedom Day" by the press, it will be a "personal choice" whether to mask or distance in most settings. A number of health experts have condemned the opening as a reckless experiment. Others say it is about time - and prudent given the lower numbers of hospitalizations and deaths.

Johnson got the word that he must quarantine while he was spending the weekend at Chequers, the prime minister's official countryside estate. According to his spokesman, the prime minister will spend Freedom Day not out and about, but instead conducting business, again, via remote teleconference.

The prime minister's quarantine comes as coronavirus infections explode in Britain, driven by the highly infectious delta variant, first detected in India. There were more than 53,969 new infections recorded in Britain on Saturday, almost double the number of recent cases in the United States and orders of magnitude more than the few thousand a day recorded in Britain in May.

Johnson was stricken by covid-19 early in the pandemic and spent days in an ICU on supplemental oxygen. He is fully vaccinated today, but his need to quarantine is, in part, his own doing.

Even as he will end all "legal diktats," as he put it, to enforce social distancing measures, his government continues to run its test-trace-isolate mobile phone app, which "pings" people if they have been in close contact with a newly infected individual.

This new phenomenon, called by wags a "pingdemic," saw more than 500,000 people pinged by the app last week and told to stay home. Employers and others fear that in a few weeks' time, millions of people in England and Wales could be sidelined from work, even if they are fully vaccinated, like the prime minister, and show no symptoms of infection.

In what is viewed by many as another fumbling of messaging by the prime minister, who rose to fame as a flamboyant newspaper columnist, Downing Street initially said that Johnson and Sunak could skip the self-quarantine by taking part in "a testing pilot."

"The Prime Minister and Chancellor have been contacted by NHS Test and Trace as contacts of someone who has tested positive for Covid," a spokesman said early Sunday. "They will be participating in the daily contact testing pilot to allow them to continue to work from Downing Street."