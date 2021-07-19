Monday, July 19, 2021

Indonesia plans Moderna booster for doctors, as Asean sees sharp drop in new cases

Southeast Asia saw a sharp drop in new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, but deaths were up marginally, collated data showed.

Asean recorded 84,518 new cases compared to Saturday’s 90,830, and 1,755 people died, up from 1,750 the previous day.

The number of Covid-19 cases in the region crossed 6.12 million, while the death toll rose to 117,060.

Indonesia reported a sharp drop in cases from 51,952 on Saturday to 44,721.

The Indonesian Medical Association revealed that from July 1-17, 114 doctors had died of Covid-19, accounting for 20 per cent of the total 545 deaths of doctors since the outbreak, despite up to 95 per cent of medical professionals in the country having been vaccinated. The government is planning to give mRNA Moderna vaccine as a booster shot to medics who have been vaccinated with two doses of Sinovac.

Vietnam announced a two-week lockdown starting from Sunday midnight to combat rising infections in the country. The lockdown areas will cover the Mekong delta and Ho Chi Minh City which has a population of more than 35 million, or one-third of the country. Public gathering of more than two people is prohibited with some exceptions. People are allowed to leave their homes only to buy food, drugs or for emergency.

Published : July 19, 2021

By : THE NATION

