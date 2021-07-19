Philippine poll body forbids baby-kissing, shaking hands in coming campaign trail

Philippine politicians will have to innovate their ways for public displays of affection in the coming election campaign trail due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The Philippines' Commission on Elections (Comelec) is crafting new election guidelines for next year's presidential elections which has effectively jettisoned ingrained features of political campaigning, particularly kissing babies and pressing the flesh.

Given existing evidence about the importance of hand hygiene and social distancing in curbing the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus, the Comelec advised against greetings such as hugging, kissing, and shaking hands when politicians go on the hustings.

"Public displays of affection used to be part of the whole idea of campaigning (such as) politicians go out to shake hands and kiss babies. You're not going to be able to do it anymore," Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez said during a webinar hosted by the House of Representatives earlier this week.

"That will certainly be risky behavior, and yes, that will have to be strictly regulated," Jimenez said.